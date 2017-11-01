Selena Gomez Shows Off Amazing Abs In Sports Bra After Justin Bieber Date & Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez looked amazing leaving a gym when she showed off her toned abs in a sports bra after having a great time on a thrilling bike ride with Justin Bieber. See the pic of her looking healthy and strong here!

Selena Gomez, 25, looked in shape and better than ever when she stepped out of an L.A. gym in a sports bra and shorts showcasing her toned abs on Nov. 1. SEE THE PIC BELOW! After the brunette beauty had a scary kidney transplant over the summer, she appears to be getting healthier and stronger and having the time of her life on recent outings with ex Justin Bieber, 23. The former couple have been making Jelena fans everywhere swoon after being seen attending church services together and going on a bike ride this week. Many are even speculating that they may be back together after Selena and The Weeknd, 27, broke up. Only time will tell!

Selena recently opened up in depth on the Today Show about her kidney transplant surgery with her best friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa. See some photos of Selena’s kidney transplant experience here. The duo shared all the details about how Francis saved Selena’s life when her kidneys were no longer working properly due to her lupus and after the shocking story, it’s so great to see her in recovery mode and doing her best!

Selena made music headlines when she released a new song called “Wolves” with EDM producer, Marshmello, 21, on Oct. 25. There’s no word yet on if or when she’ll be performing the track in front of an audience, but we can’t wait to see what the new and improved Selena will have in store for her fans! We continue to wish her well in her recovery.

