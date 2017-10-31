Taylor Swift Fans Dress Up In Epic ‘LWYMMD’ Halloween Costumes — See The Best

Taylor, is that you?! Amazing Taylor Swift fans took to social media to show off their epic Halloween costumes inspired by Tay’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ music video. Check out the incredible pics here!

Look what she made them do! Taylor Swift, 27, recently released the music video for her highly anticipated first single, “Look What You Made Me Do” off her upcoming album, Reputation, and many dedicated fans used her various looks in the video as inspiration for their Halloween costumes this year. The amazing Swifties showcased their versions of Taylor over the years on social media and we’re bringing you some of the best! SEE THE PHOTOS BELOW!

While some opted to go with scary zombie Taylor in her infamous light blue dirt spattered lacy dress and dark intense face of death, others went with the classic geeky band camp Taylor in her white autographed-filled t-shirt, plaid pajama pants, and big black framed glasses. Some fans went with her newer solid black outfit with the simple word “rep” etched across it. Taylor’s black glittery tiger face sweater and red knee high boots look in the video was also a popular choice and of course, who could forget the squad leader/dominatrix Taylor with her revealing black leather unitard, cape, and choker? Fans were brave enough to dress up as that Tay too and it was super hot!

After all is said and done, these impressive Halloween costumes are proof that Taylor is still indeed ruling the pop world weeks before her new album is even released. Now, THAT’S some reputation!

Taylor’s album comes out on Nov. 10.

