Cops Reveal Identity Of Suspected Terrorist Who Killed 8 NYC Pedestrians

The NYPD just released the identity of the driver who shockingly killed 8 people and injured at least a dozen by running them over with his pickup truck on Oct. 31, after reportedly pledging allegiance to ISIS.

The NYPD has officially identified 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov as the driver who took to lower Manhattan on Oct. 31 and ran over pedestrians leaving 8 dead and many others injured. The incident is currently being investigated as a terror attack, and sources told the New York Post that Sayfullo shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) after getting out of his vehicle. After Sayfullo ran over the pedestrians in a white van and allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar”, he exited with what appeared to be two hand guns before getting shot by police in the abdomen. He was then arrested and taken to the hospital.

Sayfullo is reportedly from Uzbekistan, according to the Daily Mail, but he immigrated to the US in 2010, and at the time of his arrest, he was holding an identification card that listed his home as Tampa, Florida. He also worked as a commercial truck driver and had previously lived in both Ohio and New Jersey. It’s not yet clear how long he had been in New York before the attack. Furthermore, his criminal record includes traffic offenses in Missouri and Pennsylvania. Court records also show that he was stopped in Mount Holly Springs Borough, Pennsylvania in March 2015. The New York Post claims he previously pledged allegiance to ISIS.

The shocking incident left everyone in NYC shaken and many celebrities left condolences on social media. Singer Josh Groban, 36, happened to be right near the area walking his dog when the shooting started and he tweeted about his scary experience on Twitter. Luckily, he got out of the targeted spot just 10 minutes before the tragedy occurred. “Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F***,” Josh tweeted, before adding, “I hope everyone’s ok. Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there.”

Mayor de Blasio called the attack a “cowardly” act of terror during a press conference on Tuesday night, Oct. 31. Singer Sara Bareilles tweeted, “Horrible to have to text each other ‘are you ok?’ this often. My heart breaks for the victims of the accident and shooting in Manhattan. xo.”

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

