Heidi Klum Finally Reveals Her 2017 Halloween Costume — Is It Her Best Ever?

Heidi Klum always plans her Halloween costume months in advance, so we weren’t surprised to see her INSANE choice this year! See her scary costume, here!

Heidi Klum looked CRAZY at her annual Halloween party on October 31 in New York City. The model shut down the carpet, wearing an epic werewolf costume. This elaborate look was many months in the making. “I always start in the summer,” Heidi told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, back in September. “Yeah! Things are being built already! It takes a long time to build things, especially when I have a lot of plastic pieces to be put on my face to change my face — they have to be built. Or if I have contact lenses that have to be made.”

For her 2016 look, she dressed as her glam self and had four clones on the carpet next to her! She says 2017 “is going to be a scary one because last year, you know, I didn’t dress up at all,” Heidi told us. “This time I am going to have to do something crazy again! [Last year,] for me, it was so easy and I loved it. I just got my hair and makeup done and put on my outfit — that never happens. Usually I am sitting there for like ten hours, it takes a long time!”

She continued about her meticulous preparation: “Like I really go into the details, you know, I change the shape of my ears. When I was 95 years old, like everything, every knuckle, my legs, everything! Everything that is visual and that is skin at 95 had to be older, so they had to make all those pieces for me!”

