Jeremy Piven: Amy Meador Alleges He Pinned Her Down & Grinded On Her — Exclusive Interview
Another woman has come forward, accusing actor Jeremy Piven of sexual misconduct, but he denies these allegations. We’ve got actress Amy Rachelle Meador’s shocking story, here.
A second woman has come forward, accusing actor Jeremy Piven, 52, of unwanted sexual advances after actress Ariane Bellamar accused him of groping her breast and buttocks. Documentary filmmaker Amy Rachelle Meador, 43, was an aspiring actress in the mid ’90s when she says she met Jeremy at a LA coffee shop. She tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about an encounter she allegedly had with him about 20 years ago, when she was just 23. They allegedly made plans for a date, but he ended up not showing. To her shock, “Jeremy showed up one night at my place in Laurel Canyon three months after blowing off a date, he begged to come in. He wanted to apologize for his behavior. I said it was all good but if he was looking to get laid, he came to the wrong door. After swearing on his mom he wouldn’t even try to kiss me, I let him in. I was a kid. I was in a sweatshirt, flannels and pony tailed.” She said they began watching TV when he allegedly lunged at her.
