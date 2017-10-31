Jeremy Piven: Amy Meador Alleges He Pinned Her Down & Grinded On Her — Exclusive Interview

Another woman has come forward, accusing actor Jeremy Piven of sexual misconduct, but he denies these allegations. We’ve got actress Amy Rachelle Meador’s shocking story, here.

A second woman has come forward, accusing actor Jeremy Piven, 52, of unwanted sexual advances after actress Ariane Bellamar accused him of groping her breast and buttocks. Documentary filmmaker Amy Rachelle Meador, 43, was an aspiring actress in the mid ’90s when she says she met Jeremy at a LA coffee shop. She tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about an encounter she allegedly had with him about 20 years ago, when she was just 23. They allegedly made plans for a date, but he ended up not showing. To her shock, “Jeremy showed up one night at my place in Laurel Canyon three months after blowing off a date, he begged to come in. He wanted to apologize for his behavior. I said it was all good but if he was looking to get laid, he came to the wrong door. After swearing on his mom he wouldn’t even try to kiss me, I let him in. I was a kid. I was in a sweatshirt, flannels and pony tailed.” She said they began watching TV when he allegedly lunged at her.

According to Amy: “Jeremy pinned me across my couch and ottoman. I kept saying no and stop and employing my self-defense but the harder I fought, the harder he got. He had my hands pinned over my head, kind of to the side and he was grinding into me as hard as he could. He was mumbling, ‘Oh you are so f**king hot, you, redhead, you are so feisty.’ There was no seduction going on, he was going to do his thing no matter what I was going to try to do. I clearly said no, stop to him multiple times in multiple ways, clear as day with no ambiguity. This was not a hookup in any way, as soon as he tried to kiss me or touch me, or lunge, my first words were, ‘Stop,’ I screamed, ‘stop, no, don’t, get off of me, stop!'” She continues, “He is much bigger than me and he really had me pinned. The more I tried to fight him off, the more he seemed to get excited. I pulled up a knee and kicked him across the room and was screaming, ‘Get out of my house.’ Jeremy then jumped up, took my cordless phone and locked himself in my master bathroom. I couldn’t believe it!” She says he was in there for about half an hour and,”When he finally emerged, he put the phone down and quickly left. I have never seen him since.” See pics of Harvey Weinstein ‘s sexual harassment and abuse accusers, here.

As for why she didn't report it at the time, Amy says, "I wasn't old enough to understand that people who do this do it habitually and that I was not the only one and wasn't going to be the only one and that he was going to hurt someone else if someone didn't stop him. Part of me regrets not coming forward with that when it occurred but I did what I felt I had to do. Turns out it might have saved many women. But I did what I had to do." She now says that, "I'd like to advocate for women who felt they couldn't come forward before." Jeremy recently denied the allegations that he has harmed women in the past, after Ariane publicly claimed on Twitter that he allegedly groped her on the set of HBO's Entourage and again at the Playboy Mansion. In a statement released to HollywoodLife.com on Oct. 31, the actor said, "I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn't happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."

