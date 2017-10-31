Adam Levine Gushes Over Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Romance: They’re ‘So In Love It’s Disgusting’

Adam Levine took to the ‘Howard Stern Show’ on Oct. 31 to openly talk about how in love Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are. Find out what he had to say about the adorable couple here!

Adam Levine, 38, wasn’t shy when it came to spilling the beans on the long time romance between fellow The Voice judges, Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41, and as expected, they are more in love than ever! “They’re so in love it’s disgusting,” Adam joked during an Oct. 31 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, according to People. “It’s so funny. They found each other at really interesting times in their lives. It’s really beautiful.” Aw! See photos of some of Gwen and Blake’s best moments in their relationship here!

The happy couple are close to celebrating their two-year anniversary and appear to be going strong. They started dating in Nov. 2015 shortly after going through rough divorces. Gwen was married to singer Gavin Rossdale, 52, while Blake was married to singer Miranda Lambert, 33.“Because [their relationship] is in the public eye, a lot of people want to have their own bulls– opinions about it, but I’m, like, there,” Adam continued. “I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it’s real, man. I’m so affectionate and gross with my wife, but this is a whole other level of vomit. They’re so in love. It’s really nice.”

Although Blake has no children, he is often seen out and about enjoying time with Gwen and her three sons. Whether it’s playing guitar with them or going on a fishing trip, he sure looks like doting stepdad material! There has been speculation that Gwen and Blake want to have kids of their own, but only time will tell. We hope these two lovebirds continue to find happiness with each other!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Adam’s comments about Gwen and Blake? Tell us your opinions here!