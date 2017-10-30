‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Did Adam Driver Just Confirm Rey’s Identity?

OMG, ‘Star Wars’ fans! Adam Driver may have just dropped a bombshell about Daisy Ridley’s Rey, potentially confirming her mysterious identity in the ‘Star Wars’ universe. Spoilers ahead!

Adam Driver, 33, is likely going to regret his latest interview with GQ Magazine. The Star Wars: The Last Jedi star was quoted calling Rey a “princess,” and now the entire fandom is losing their minds. “You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who’s hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices,” Adam said, referring to Daisy Ridley‘s Rey, whose origin remains a mystery. Um, excuse me, Rey is a princess? Whoa.

Rey being a “princess” is a huge, huge deal. While the current and most talked about theory when it comes to Rey is that she could potentially be Luke Skywalker’s daughter, which would explain why she can activate and use his lightsaber, a royal lineage could completely refute that. If Rey is a princess she would have to come from royalty, and as all Star Wars fans know the most important royalty in that universe is Princess Leia. That would suggest that Rey could possibly be Princess Leia’s daughter, though that wouldn’t explain the lightsaber stuff. However, according to the books George Lucas wrote after the first trilogy, Princess Leia and Han Solo gave birth to twins. If Rey turns out to be Princess Leia’s daughter, could she possibly also be Kylo Ren’s twin sister? Is your mind blown yet? It should be, because this is nuts!

