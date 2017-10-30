Peyton Manning’s Accuser Slams Former QB Over Alleged Sexual Assault As Deposition Video Drops

Peyton Manning’s former college football trainer is hitting out about a 21-year-old incident where he allegedly put his genitals on her face. We’ve got the video of the former NFL great explaining what happened.

With the wave of sexual harassment and assault claims sweeping so many industries, Jamie Naughright is reminding us that the problem has allegedly been around for a long time. She was an athletic trainer at the University of Tennessee when Peyton Manning, 41, was their star quarterback in 1996. For the first time, she’s done a televised interview to discuss a harrowing incident where he allegedly pulled down his pants to “moon” a teammate and ended up putting his butt in Jamie’s face. “I felt something on my face and Peyton had pulled his shorts down and sat his anus and his testicles on my face,” she told Inside Edition in an interview, airing Oct. 30. “So I pushed him up and out. He turned around, pulled his shorts back up,” she added

Jamie explained that the recent Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal and its brave victims made her want to speak out again on the incident all of these years later. She added that, “I was repulsed. I was scared. I was intimidated….It was definitely a predator — intimidating, anger, violent eyes that he had.”

In a deposition video from 2003, the future NFL Hall of Famer explained, “I briefly pulled down my pants to so-called ‘moon’ him. One second, one-and-a-half seconds. Pulled my pants back up and continued with Jamie’s examination of the bottom of my foot.” Jamie made claims about a number of other unrelated incidents while at the school and got a $300,000 settlement after resigning in 1998, and both she and Peyton signed non-disclosure agreements. She sued Peyton in 2002 for defaming her in a book and that’s why he did the taped deposition.

“Peyton Manning has been absolutely clear: Jamie Naughright’s accusations are false,” Peyton’s attorney told CBS in a statement ahead of Inside Edition‘s interview. “When her claims were first investigated 21 years ago, she told a very different story. Her current account was invented several years later in connection with her first of several groundless litigations against Peyton. Most recently, she left Peyton’s mother a vulgar and extremely disturbing voicemail. Ms. Naughright should stop this abusive behavior.”

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Jamie’s claims?