Now that Morales is back, how will this effect Rick on ‘The Walking Dead’? An intense new clip reveals that the old friends have no choice but to go against each other.

When Morales (Juan Gabriel Pareja) showed up on the October 29 episode of The Walking Dead, no one was more surprised than Rick (Andrew Lincoln). Not only was his old friend from Atlanta alive, but he was also a Savior — which means he works for the worst villain of all time, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). A sneak peek at the November 5 episode reveals that Morales isn’t showing even an ounce of sympathy for Rick, which means the former sheriff is in big trouble. “I called them back because you’re a prize, Rick. We’ve been told we don’t kill you, the widow or the King,” Morales tells Rick while holding a gun to his face. “Not if we don’t have to.” Yikes!

“So why are you here, Rick? I know you, just like before,” Morales tells Rick, who looks increasingly more uncomfortable the more his old friend talks. “You’re always the guy willing to rush in… but why? What is it you’re looking for?” Rick remains silent throughout the interaction, seemingly contemplating his options. Unfortunately he doesn’t have many because he’s alone with Morales, and Morales is the one with the cocked gun pointing straight at his face. Morales keeps going, though. “Nothing to say, huh? It doesn’t matter — not anymore. Not for you or anyone else you brought in here. Because what’s left of my people? They’re coming, and we’ll get you to Negan. Or we won’t.” That’s a threat, folks!

It’s unclear exactly how the Morales/Rick showdown will end, but it’s worth pointing out that Daryl (Norman Reedus) is not far away. Could he possibly be the one to save Rick from Morales? We’ll just have to wait and see when the November 5 episode of The Walking Dead airs on AMC at 9pm ET!

