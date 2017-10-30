Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: See Cozy Pic Of Them Hanging Together In His Mansion

Seriously — what year is it?! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are hanging out again, and on Oct. 29, they spent all the whole day together, and even ended up back at Justin’s place! You need to see these cozy pics!

Just when we thought 2017 couldn’t get any weirder, Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, started spending time with each other again. The stars were spotted getting incredibly close at Justin’s house on Oct. 29 after spending the entire day together. And when we say close, well, just look at that picture! The pair were first spotted that morning attending church services and grabbing food at the Joi Cafe in Westlake Village, CA. They were then seen leaving together and arrived at Justin’s home later that night. The duo looked super cute and casual for their get-together, with Sel wearing jeans and a cream t-shirt for the occasion, and Justin sporting a white hoodie with matching shorts. Justin’s car was later photographed outside of Selena’s home, according to TMZ. Basically, they spent the entire day together, and we have no idea what to think of them bringing their reunion home with them. See the cute pic below!

Of course, this isn’t the first time the ex-couple have been spotted together lately. This was actually the third day the pair had been spending quality time together, starting with Justin reportedly going over to Selena’s house on Oct. 22 to chill with her and some of her friends. Naturally, fans have been in a tailspin ever since trying to figure out what the heck is going on between these two exes. It’s also been reported that ever since Selena’s emergency kidney transplant, she’s decided to make amends with old friends and not hold any grudges. It looks like JBiebs is the first person she wanted to rekindle a friendship with, but don’t start holding out for a Jelena romance any time soon. However, we definitely wouldn’t say no to a musical collab. That would be great!

But even though the “Bad Liar” singer seems cool with her ex, the reunion hasn’t been everyone’s cup of tea. Her family is reportedly livid that the two are back in each other’s lives. “Justin will never be accepted by us,” a family member of Selena Gomez reportedly told TMZ. “As long as she is even speaking to him in any way, it is not only disrespectful to everyone around her, it is disrespectful to herself.” That doesn’t sound great, but honestly, if Sel’s happy, we’re happy — even if that means we have to keep analyzing what’s going on between her and Justin.

