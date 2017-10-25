Texas 7th Grader, 12, Dies After Aunt Runs Her Over While Lying Down In Driveway

So sad. Earlier this week, 12-year-old Emily Wade was run over while lying in the driveway of her grandparents’ home in Texas. Here’s what we know.

Although the sun had gone down over a half hour earlier, Emily Wade was lying in her grandparents’ driveway in Willow Park at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 when her aunt’s SUV pulled up. That’s when the 12-year-old was tragically run over. She was immediately taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas where she died of her injuries. Truly shocking. Although authorities are ruling it an accident, Child Protective Services is doing an investigation. Head here to take a look at the celebrities we’ve lost in 2017.

“Although it does appear to be accidental, CPS did receive a report about the death and will investigate,” a CPS spokeswoman told the Star-Telegram . “The siblings remain with their grandparents.” It’s not clear why but her grandparents were Emily and her 2 sisters’ guardians. “I don’t believe that story,” Emily’s biological mother Jennifer Mills said. “She wouldn’t be lying on the driveway.”

Since her passing, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Emily's family raise money for her funeral arrangements. The goal was $5,000, which has already been met and exceeded. "Emily was a vibrant 7th grader in Aledo [Middle School]," the page reads. "She was full of life and very creative. Please help her family in this time of need. Our hearts are breaking for this sweet girl."

