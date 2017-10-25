Kylie Jenner Urging Travis Scott To Take A Break During Pregnancy: She Wants Him Around More

Travis Scott has been working hard throughout the early stages of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, but she wants him to slow down and spend more time with her! Should he?

“Kylie [Jenner] is urging Travis [Scott] to take a break during pregnancy from touring and recording, so they can spend more time together. She misses him a lot when he is on the road and she would love it if he was around to help her more often with the pregnancy. Kylie has pleaded with Travis to spend more time at home with her because she really wants to be with him during this important time in her life and she is not willing to go on the road with him,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Click here for a lot more pics of Kylie and Travis.

Fortunately, Travis had a bit of a break recently, so the 25-year-old took some time to shower Kylie, 20, with sweet kisses during a double date with Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin at Universal Studios. But that just made her want him to stick around even more! “Travis and Kylie looked happy, in love and totally cuddling. Travis was all over Kylie with lots of kissing, sweetly pulling her tight, grabbing her butt and gazing into her eyes. It was obvious he couldn’t get enough of her,” another source previously told us. Isn’t that so sweet?

It’s so sweet, in fact, that Kylie wants that kind of loving 24/7. “Kylie is lonely and wishes Travis would spend more time with her at the house, where she feels most comfortable and secure. Travis only has a handful of tour dates remaining through the year and Kylie is hoping that he listens to her, spends more time with her and does not continue to fill his calendar with shows while she is pregnant,” our source close to Kylie adds.

