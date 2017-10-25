Chris Brown Live Stream: Watch Him Perform At Intimate TIDAL Pop-Up Concert In NYC

Chris Brown is giving lucky fans a dream opportunity with his TIDAL X: CHRIS BROWN concert today, Oct. 25. Here’s the best part: you can watch the live stream from anywhere! Check it out.

Chris Brown, 28, has teamed up with TIDAL for a small concert in New York City ahead of his 45-track album Heartbreak On A Full Moon (Oct. 31)! TIDAL subscribers and Team Breezy members entered to win limited tix, but if you didn’t get chosen, no worries — you can watch the entire show from the comfort of your bed above!

The live stream begins at 9:30 PM EST/6:30 PM PST, and it’ll be broadcast from a secret location. The R&B singer is expected to perform new tracks from the album, as well as old favorites, so you won’t want to miss a moment! See pics from Chris’ “High End” music video with Young Thug and Future.

Chris also performed at the TIDAL X benefit concert in Brooklyn, NY on Oct. 17, and he let it slip that he’s got a thing for Jennifer Lopez, 47, who was another one of the event’s headliners, in a recent interview! “I’m just letting her know — hey, look, I might have just stiffened up a little bit back at the little show because it was a lot of people back there, and I was nervous,” he told Angie Martinez of running into JLo at the benefit. “My palms were sweaty. I said, ‘Hi.’ But, I like you and I want you,” he added. Sorry, Chris, we all know that Jennifer is smitten with Alex Rodriguez!

NYC! I'm hosting an exclusive pop-up show tomorrow night for my fans at a secret location. Enter now: TIDAL.com/ChrisBrown #TIDALXChrisBrown 💔🌕 A post shared by 💔🌕 #P&A #QUESTIONS iTunes (@chrisbrownofficial) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Chris’ performance? Tell us which songs you hope he plays!