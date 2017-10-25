Ashton Kutcher & Demi Moore Reunite At Pal’s Wedding 4 Years After Split: Where Was Mila Kunis?

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore met up at a friend’s wedding four years after their divorce but Mila Kunis was nowhere in sight. Find out where she was during the rare reunion here!

Hello again! Former married couple Ashton Kutcher, 39, and Demi Moore, 54, reunited at a mutual friend, producer Guy Oseary‘s wedding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Oct. 24, but Ashton’s current wife, Mila Kunis, 34, was noticeably absent from the joyous occasion, according to People. It turns out Mila has been busy traveling to do press for her new film, A Bad Moms Christmas and had to be in Chicago during the wedding. Although Ashton and Demi were seen leaving separately within five minutes from each other, the apparently didn’t interact with each other at all. Perhaps it was a bit awkward?! They haven’t been seen around each other since they split so this must have definitely been a bit uncomfortable! See pics of Ashton and Demi when they were together here!

Like Ashton, Demi moved on with another younger man, rocker, Sean Friday, whom she dated for a while. Ashton and Demi caused major headlines when they started dating and eventually got married in Sept. 2005 due to their big age difference. They stayed together for six years until announcing a separation in 2011 and finalizing a divorce in 2012. Despite speculation that cheating was the reason for the divorce, neither Ashton nor Demi have ever publicly commented on it.

Ashton and Mila starred on That 70’s Show together for many years and were close friends before they shocked everyone with getting into a relationship in 2012. They became engaged in Feb. 2014 and married in July 2015. The couple have two children together, Wyatt, born in 2014 and Dimitri, born in 2016.

