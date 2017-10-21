Stars Who Went Revenge Blonde After Emotional Splits: Tiny, Kylie Jenner & More

Maybe blondes do have more fun! After their heartbreaking splits, Tiny, Kylie Jenner, Bernice Burgos and MORE traded in their brunette locks for something much lighter.

New hair, who dis? That’s exactly what these women said as soon as they kissed their boyfriends and husbands goodbye! What happened between Kylie Jenner and Tyga is extremely different from what went down between La La and Carmelo Anthony. That being said, a common trend has emerged over the years when it comes to starting a new, single chapter. Let’s just call it BLONDE AMBITION. Some celebs kept it simple with a few highlights here and there, while others went all out on a full makeover! Check out our new gallery — we guarantee it will make you call your colorist!

Ironically, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and rival Bernice Burgos went blonde for the exact same reason — T.I.. The “Live Your Life” rapper reportedly dated the Instagram model amid his divorce, even showing her off on the red carpet of a 2016 Super Bowl party. Poor Tiny was heartbroken that he’d moved on so fast, but instead of crying into a carton of ice cream, she hit the hair salon and debuted a new blonde makeover! Fast forward a few months later and T.I. and Bernice are no longer an item. Like the Xscape singer, Bernice also went blonde after her split!

Perhaps the most heartbreaking divorce story from 2017 belongs to Jeremy Meeks and Melissa. While married, the hot felon was spotted kissing TopShop heiress Chloe Green all over Europe! And get this, Melissa only found out when she saw those pictures on the INTERNET. She filed for divorce as soon as Jeremy came home. Not only did she go blonde afterward, she also underwent vaginal tightening surgery for an extra boost of confidence.

