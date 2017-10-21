Shawn Johnson Breaks Down In Tears Revealing Her Miscarriage — Watch Emotional Video

Shawn Johnson shared one of the most private and painful experiences of her life with the world today. The former gymnast and her husband took to YouTube with a video about their tragic miscarriage.

Olympic-gold medalist Shawn Johnson, 25, is one tough cookie, but nothing can prepare you for something like this. Shawn and her husband Andrew East, 26, shared an emotional video with fans on their YouTube channel today titled, “pregnancy + heartbreak.” As the name suggests, the video does not have a happy ending. The couple reveal the story of Shawn’s recent pregnancy and how it was cut short when she had a miscarriage. The pair, who wed in 2016, are devastated to hear the doctor give them the news, a moment that they captured on video. Watching Andrew try and calm Shawn and convince her everything could be just fine, moments before they learn they have lost their baby, is truly one of the most heartbreaking things we’ve ever seen. You can the video above.

Our hearts are with them now as they go through this difficult time, as are those of many fans who quickly took to the comments section to share their own experiences with miscarriage and loss. “I love you both so much. Although it is disappointing and sad, everything will end up okay in the end. Whatever is meant to be, will be,” one user wrote. “Shawn & Andrew, My fiancé and I miscarried back in March and were due to meet our baby 5 days from today. While it stings, and is heartbreaking at times, we know that God has a plan for us. And he does for you two as well. Watching y’all experience this, brought back so many memories and my heart is hugging you both so tight. Cling to each other and lean on one another in this time. You will both be in my prayers. Thank you for sharing your story.❤️,” another commented. “Thank you all so much for watching and being the best fans in the world,” Shawn wrote in response to the many messages filled with love.

The former gymnast and football-playing hubby were wed last April in a lovely ceremony in Nashville. Though they appear broken now, they both seem very confident about their future. At the end of the video, Shawn showed fans the tiny Converse she bought to tell Andrew they were expecting. She is confident they will still use them. “We didn’t try for this one and it’s crazy that this even happened. It’s wild,” Andrew said. “It won’t stop us. We’ll start a family here soon,” she said, through tears. Click here to see pics of Shawn and Andrew.

