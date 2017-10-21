Kim K & Kanye West Celebrating Her 37th B-Day With Surrogate Visit Before Family Brunch

It’s Kim Kardashian’s 37th birthday and HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY she and Kanye West’s big plans include some low-key family time and a trip to see the woman carrying their 3rd child.

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, are celebrating the social media maven’s big 37th birthday today. Unfortunately, they are also still getting over some heavy stuff after suffering yet another robbery just yesterday. With that in mind, how did Kimye decide to celebrate? By keeping things as simple, but happy, as possible. And that means including lots of family and some quality time with their unborn child. “Kim is trying to stay strong and throw herself into her birthday celebration, but she’s struggling,” an insider close to the Kardashian family told HollywodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She was always planning to have a low key day with Kanye and the kids anyway, but she’s even more pleased now that she didn’t plan some huge elaborate birthday bash,” the source said of the mother of North, 4, and Saint, 1. “They plan on visiting the surrogate and spending some time with her, and then on Sunday all the Kardashians will get together at Kris [Jenner]’s house for a brunch. Kim really feels like she needs her family right now, they’re the glue that holds her together, and she needs that unconditional love and sense of security more than ever after all she’s been through in the past year.” Check out Kim’s sexiest pics of the year right here.

Yesterday, a man made his way onto Kim and Kanye’s home in Bel-Air. Though the intruder didn’t get inside their house, he managed to vandalize three cars in the driveway and lift an iPhone. Another insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the experience has left Kim with some “severe anxiety” and triggered her PTSD after her robbery in Paris last October.

