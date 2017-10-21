Blac Chyna Hits The Studio After Suing Kardashian Family — Recording Diss Track?

After siccing her lawyer on the Kardashian family and accusing them of ‘slut shaming,’ Blac Chyna hit up the studio to record more of her upcoming album. Is she about to drop the most savage diss track ever?

Which do you think will be more brutal: Blac Chyna’s lawsuit, or a possible diss track where she tears into Rob Kardashian, 30, Kim Kardashian, 37, and the rest of her ex’s family? While this hypothetical diss track has yet to be confirmed, Blac did post she was “about to get ready for the studio” on her Snapchat. With her constantly spending time spitting rhymes and working on her music, fans are eager to say if she’ll say anything about her baby daddy or any of his reality-television family members. Though, maybe she’ll keep the shade and insults for her day in court?

After all, Blac sued the entire Kardashian-Jenner family on Oct. 17, claiming the clan intefered with a potential second season of Rob & Chyna, according to CNN. Her lawsuit even specifically mentions Rob and how his meltdown when he posted naked pictures of her – along with some really gross insults – to Instagram. “Slut-shaming is wrong. Revenge porn is illegal,” Lisa Bloom, the lawyer Blac hired to handle her case, told CNN.

On top of “slut-shaming” and allegedly interfering in Blac’s television career, her lawsuit also accused Rob of physical violence. Blac’s lawsuit claims that Rob allegedly knocked her to the floor in front of her child, King Cairo, 5. Chyna is suing Rob for battery, but a lawyer for the Kardashian brother accused Blac of being the “aggressive abuser,” while sources tell TMZ that Blac initiating the fight in an alleged “cocaine-fueled rage.”

Perhaps Blac will hold off on dropping a diss track until the lawsuit is all wrapped up. Hopefully, Kanye West, 40, will do the same. Even though Kim is “disturbed” by Blac’s legal allegations, a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she’s doing her best to stop Ye from rapping about her. Kim would “rather have Chyna in the background,” and to have Yeezy release brand new music all about Rob’s ex would thrust Blac back into the spotlight. Whether or not Ye can keep his temper in check remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the drama between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians is going to get nasty before it’s all over.

Do you think Blac should release a diss track, HollywoodLifers?