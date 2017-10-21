Drake’s Hottest A-List Romances: Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna & More

Dang Drake, why are you such a heartbreaker? The rapper has loved (and left) some of the hottest women in Hollywood, including Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and many more.

Womanizer. Ladies man. Playboy. Whatever you want to call him, it’s a known fact that Drake has been romantically connected to MANY women in the spotlight. At one point in their respective relationships, Bella Hadid and Nicki Minaj hoped that they’d be “The One” to the “Hotline Bling” rapper, but were left drowning in a pool of disappointment when he suddenly bailed and moved on with a different hottie. The Nike model was “let down that things fizzled between them,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in June, after the pair were spotted partying and hanging out together.”

Poor Rihanna went through something similar. After Drake publicly confessed his love to her at the 2016 MTV VMAs, she thought she had locked him down. For heaven’s sake, they even walked off stage holding hands and kissing for the world to see. THERE’S A VIDEO OF IT — WE’RE NOT MAKING THIS UP. The short-lived couple were so enamored with each other that they got matching shark tattoos! But just as quickly as things heated up, things fell apart. And no one really understands why.

The Toronto-native was pretty open about his flings with Bella, Nicki, Rihanna, AND Jennifer Lopez. But did you hear the romance rumors surrounding Tyra Banks? What about Serena Williams? Drake and tennis superstar reportedly took a trip to Miami together, and soon after that, she met his parents. Other reports claim sparks flew between Drake and the America’s Next Top Model host when they worked together to film the music video for “Child’s Play” in September 2016. Can you keep up with all of this?

