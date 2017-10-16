So sexy! Ashley Graham just posted a makeup-free selfie that is absolutely gorgeous! Take at peek at the photo right here!

Not only is Ashley Graham, 29, strikingly beautiful, she is also an inspiration! On Oct. 15, the cover girl shared another selfie that puts to rest any doubts about her incredible look! The makeup-free snap (of course, in the mirror) effortlessly captures what we love about her! Her beautiful eyes and pouty lips don’t need makeup to dazzle! Head here for loads more photos of Ashley!

She took the snap during a visit to the gym where she also documented her regimen. Speaking of inspiring us — on Oct. 9, Ashley took to Instagram to talk about the vicious comments she gets from people every time she shares clips from her workouts. “Every time I post a workout video I get comments like, ‘You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,’ ‘Don’t workout too hard, you’ll get skinny,’ ‘You still need to be fat to be a model,’ and ‘Why would you want to lose what made you famous?’ Just for the record, I workout to: Stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of em, stay flexible and strong, have more energy. I don’t workout to lose weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I’m in.” Preach!

Need another reason to love Ashley?! Of course you do! She spoke with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY where she revealed what her fans REALLY talk to her about! “I have used social media as a way to connect with my fans to really know what they want me to talk about. And what they want to talk to me about is cellulite and back fat. That is why I post stuff like, ‘Today they are calling me brave because I posted a photo of my cellulite!’ The majority of women have cellulite and I am not going to hide behind photoshop or retouching.” Love her!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Ashley’s makeup-free selfie as much as us? Let us know!