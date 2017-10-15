Larry Flynt: 5 Things To Know About The Mogul Seeking Impeachable Dirt On Donald Trump

Magazine publisher Larry Flynt has announced that he’s willing to pay $10 million to anyone who can provide him with information that will lead to President Donald Trump’s impeachment! In light of his claim, let’s get to know the ‘Hustler’ founder a little better!

There’s no denying that President Donald Trump, 71, has more than his fair share of critics out there. He is continually saying and doing things that ignite culture wars and upset citizens. However, one individual is so upset with the 45th President’s handling of the federal government, he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is! On Oct, 15, Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt, 74, got a full-page ad in the Washington Post stating that he was willing to pay up to $10 million to anyone who can provide him with information on Trump that would lead his impeachment and removal from office! In light of this surprising development, now feels like the right time to get to know Mr. Flynt a little better. Here’s 5 things everyone should know about Larry Flynt.

1) He is from Lakeville, Kentucky. Long before he was known for his racy magazine, he was a bar owner in Dayton Ohio. He’s said to have worked around the clock and in no time owned a few more drinking establishments. In 1968, he opened the Hustler Club. It was a more high-class establishment than his other watering holes. In the next few years he opened several more Hustler Clubs all over Ohio.

2) In 1974, he published his first issue of Hustler magazine. Before, it had been a newsletter about his clubs, which was extremely popular. So it was reinvented as a magazine featuring sexually graphic content. Head here for more photos of Trump.

3) Due to the explicit nature of his magazine’s content, Flynt found himself constantly in legal battles. The most famous of which landed him in prison for 6 days on charges of obscenity and organized crime in Cincinnati.

4) Larry was shot by sniper when entering a courthouse in Georgia on March 6, 1978. The shooting paralyzed him from the waist down. Afterwards he also suffered a stroke due to an overdose of pain medication. The shooting left him in constant and excruciating pain until several surgeries providing him with relief.

5) He was a proud Hillary Clinton supporter during the 2016 presidential election. “They wind up making the rules that everybody else lives by, and we’ve had a right-leaning court for half a century,” he told Bloomberg Politics. “If Hillary gets in, chances are she’s going to have an opportunity to appoint two, maybe three justices to the court, and we could shift the balance there.”

