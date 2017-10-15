Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL’s last undefeated team and the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to send them home with a loss. These two teams face off on Oct. 15 at 4:25 PM ET, keep reading to watch the game online here!

Then there was one! The Kansas City Chiefs are piping hot right now and are football’s last remaining unbeaten team. They play physical and smart, which is often a recipe for success in the NFL. The Chiefs look to continue their momentum when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO who are coming into Week 6 with a host of issues to iron out. The game will air on CBS, but those without a television will be able to catch all the action on their phones, tablets and computers. Check out the live stream info below.

The Chiefs enter the week with the hottest offense led by quarterback Alex Smith, 33 who has yet to throw an interception this season and dreamy tight end Travis Kelce, 28, who is arguably the best pass-catcher in the league at any position. You may know the latter from his Bachelor-style romance show Catching Kelce. Alex isn’t your typical run-of-the-mill quarterback because this dude can actually make plays with his legs and isn’t afraid to do so in order to get those extra yards. Apart from these two veterans, the Chiefs are also toting a high-powered offensive weapon in dynamic rookie running back Kareem Hunt, 22 who has been absolutely lighting it up this season. Kareem leads the league in rushing yards with 609 and has found the endzone four times in as many games. In short, this Chiefs squad is loaded!

Although the Steelers sit atop the AFC North division at 3-2, they haven’t been playing the best football as of late even getting pummeled by the 3-2 Jacksonville Jaguars losing 30-9 after Ben Roethlisberger, 35, threw 5 interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. After the game multiple players criticized the play-calling, coaching and Ben even questioned his own moxie telling reporters, “Maybe I don’t have it anymore.” This didn’t sit well with Steelers fans as many pushed him to either get it together or step aside and retire. Whether you’re a fan of either of these blue-bloods or not, it’ll be interesting to see how they show up. Will the Chiefs continue their dominating play and steamroll the Steelers or will Pittsburgh bounce back and show the league they’re ready to be top dog again? Tune in to find out!

