Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: A Timeline Of Their Passionate Romance Leading Up To Engagement

It’s official! After a nearly a year of dating, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged! As ‘GoT’ fans work with Jonas Brothers on planning the ultimate wedding, take a look at how Joe and Sophie fell in love.

Do you think anyone will wear “red” to Sophie Turner’s wedding? The 21-year-old announced she was engaged to Joe Jonas, on Oct. 15, almost one year after they began their whirlwind relationship. It seems the Game of Thrones star and DNCE singer didn’t need a full 12-months to realize they’ve found their one. While the exact date these two started dating isn’t clear, the two of them were spotted at the same Halloween party in 2016, according to Heavy.com. It was no trick – it was all treat, as they were spotted sitting together at a Kings Of Leon concert in the following November. Eyewitnesses said they were kissing throughout the night.

Later in November, the two kept the fires of romance burning. In fact, Joe and Sophie attended a friend’s wedding during the 2016 Thanksgiving Weekend. It was around that time that Sophie introduced her new boyfriend to her parents, which is always a big deal. If attending a wedding together wasn’t proof that this relationship was legit, a source told PEOPLE in early December 2016 that they had made it officially official. “They’re dating exclusively,” the insider said. “He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her.” Its as if GoT‘s Melisandre herself predicted this one!

The two kicked off what would be their engagement year by celebrating New Year’s Eve with a steamy date in Miami. They couldn’t keep their love a secret for long, as they made their romance Instagram official (which is the most official a relationship can be, right?) Over the following ten months, the two would pile on the PDA whenever they were seen together. During the Golden Globes, the two couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. Their love bloomed in spring, as they were seen having a romantic dinner in NYC in March, right before they flew to Paris for intimate date.

Though Sophie has kept her romance private (as much as she could) she did open up about him for the first time in May 2017, saying that as a fellow entertainer, he “understands” her. It was around that time that an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Joe was considering marriage. While Joe initially though that his brother Kevin Jonas, 29, was going to be the only one taking the plunge, it seems that’s not the case.

Check out the gallery above to see the timeline of Joe and Sophie’s relationship, HollywoodLifers. Are you excited that they’re going to get married?