Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Engaged: See Her Stunning Diamond Ring & Announcement

Sansa Stark may have a horrible track record with love, but her alter ego Sophie Turner just sealed the deal with the man of her dreams! Joe Jonas popped the question to the 'Game of Thrones' star, who happily showed off her gorgeous rock today.

Sophie Turner, 21, and Joe Jonas, 28, are getting hitched! The Game of Thrones star and “Cake By The Ocean” singer have been dating for a while now and appear to be deeply in love. But that didn’t keep us from practically falling over when Sophie announced today, Oct. 15, that she had, in fact, “said yes,” to her beau’s proposal. Both Joe and Sophie posted a pic of her wearing a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring and matching eternity band to their respective Instagram accounts, clearly thrilled to show off their big news. Seeing her hand placed over his while wearing that beautiful rock we can only thinking of two things: 1) how happy we are for them and 2) Joe has excellent taste in jewelry.

We don’t know how he did it yet or when, but we cannot wait to find out! While the couple haven’t been dating for a super long time, they have been practically attached at the hip since going public with their romance. Sophie and the DNCE singer have been linked since at least December 2016, though they have kept their relationship fairly private for a Hollywood couple. “I am very happy,” she told Marie Claire of dating Joe, in their August issue. “You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl [though]… It’s frustrating [that] it’s the most mundane things that make the news – how boring! There are really no other headlines?” Well, we hate to break it to you Sophie, but now that you’ve gone public with your engaged you are definitely gonna be the talk of the town. But in a good way!

We can't wait to see what the future holds for this couple and we wish them all the happiness in the world and so does Joe's brother Nick, 25! "Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much. @joejonas @SophieT," Joe's younger sibling tweeted after the couple broke the news. Joe will be the second Jonas Brother to get married, with his older sibling Kevin, 29, having tied the knot with Danielle Deleasa, 31, in 2009.

