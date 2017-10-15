Kylie Jenner ‘Counting The Minutes’ Until Travis Scott Comes Home To Her During Pregnancy

Travis Scott better hurry home to Kylie Jenner. He’s on tour and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kylie misses her baby daddy so much that every second he’s away feels like excruciating torture!

Love hurts, especially when your love is halfway around the world. Actually, Travis Scott, 25, is just playing a few dates in the US in October, but to a pregnant Kylie Jenner, 20, he might as well be on the other side of the planet. “Being apart from Travis right now is agony for Kylie,” a friend of Kylie EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “It’s been over a week since she’s seen him and every day she misses him more.” Awww. That’s so sweet. It seems that Kylie, as she is reportedly four-to-five months pregnant with Travis’s daughter, can’t stand to be separated from her bae.

“It’s not like Travis is choosing to be away from her, it’s all for work but it’s still rough on Kylie,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. Well, after all, Travis needs to do what he can to provide for the family he’s about to start with Kylie. While Kylie herself is a multi-millionaire, the KUWTK star can’t be expected to buy all the diapers, bottles and baby clothes, right? Travis, thankfully, is aware of the toll his absence is taking on Kylie. “He’s promised to spend a solid week with her before he has to go back out on the road,” the source says, adding that right now, Kylie just wants him “home chilling with her, watching movies and cuddling. She’s counting the minutes until he comes back to her.”

In addition with these feelings of loneliness, Kylie is also dealing with her own insecurities whenever Travis is on the road. Though Kylie trusts Travis to do her right, a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that her mind “plays tricks on her head” whenever he’s away. Kylie’s doing her best to not freak out while he’s away, but the source says it’s still a struggle.

It seems Travis is helping to calm Kylie’s fears by diving headfirst into fatherhood. He’s “sparing no expense” when it comes to picking up supplies and furniture for his baby girl. He’s turned one of the rooms into his house “into the most amazing of nurseries,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and he’s stepping up to be ready when Kylie gives birth to their bundle of joy. This show of support is definitely what Kylie needs. Even when he’s living it up in NYC (albeit, while launching the Ksubi x Travis Scott capsule collection) she can still relax, knowing that he’ll be home soon.

