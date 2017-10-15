Azealia Banks Slammed For Having Botched Boob Job By Comedian Jess Hilarious

Add Jess Hilarious to the long list of people feuding with Azealia Banks. The ‘Chi Chi’ rapper called Jess’s jokes ‘tired’ and ‘corny,’ so the comedian responded by trashing Azealia for having fake ‘biscuit’ breasts!

Another day, another Azealia Banks feud. This time, the 26-year-old rapper is beefing with stand-up comedian Jess Hilarious (aka Jessica Robin Moore, 25). Jess seemingly started this feud with a “Jess The Mess” segment, in which she made fun of Azealia. Jess pointed out how tickets for Ms. Banks’ show were going for $16 on Groupon. “You get a ticket! You get a ticket! You get a ticket,” said Jess, which Azealia didn’t find funny. After a furious back and forth, Jess went for the jugular – by going for the breasts. “B*TCH WHERE EXACTLY IS THE ‘MIDDLE’ OF YA CHEST,” Jess wrote on Oct. 14, regramming Azealia’s own picture of her wearing a revealing top. “Who did this to yo …how ya titties connected? 2 FRESH BAKED BISCUITS …before you pull them apart. …you’re DEFLEE too flammable to not be flamed.”

Wow. It’s only a manner of time before Azealia fires back, so here’s the scoop as to why these two are fighting. After Jess channeled her inner Oprah Winfrey, Azealia responded by saying (per Bossip) “you’re trying hard to make it onto the big screen with these daily audition tapes huh? Buckle down, and write a real script. It will get you farther than the chitlin circuit.” Not content to leave it at that, Azealia also clapped back on her own IG, according to Supreme video. “The fact that she actually these played out meme quality jokes are funny is what’s most worrying me…I’ll be offended when the jokes haven’t been plucked straight from a tired string of memes.”

Well, Jess decided to escalate things with a follow-up video, calling her “Azealia No Bank” before dragging the controversial rapper. “My comedy show tickets [are] more than your concert tickets. B*tch, you’re giving them away and they’re still aint selling out. Matter of fact, YOU should join the Wild ‘N Out tour. It would be the first time you sold out a show, b*tch…You should be happy I even put you in my …matter of fact, I’ll give you my spot on the show [Wild ‘N Out] just so people can know who you are, clown.”

Jess ended the video with an invite. “B*tch, come for me.” Oh, if Azealia is anything, she’s not afraid of picking a fight. She’s the one who called Cardi B the “poor man’s Nicki Minaj” before claiming the “Bodak Yellow” rapper trades sexual favors for lyrics from ghostwriters. She’s also attacked Rihanna, Zayn Malik and more in the past. Since Azealia has buried the hatchet with Nicki, she probably has room in her schedule for this beef with Jess. Stay tuned.

Who do you think is winning this feud, HollywoodLifers?