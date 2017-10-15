Indiana Woman, 23, Found Dead In Gym: Man Seen On Security Footage Arrested — Chilling Video

Carina Rodriguez was found dead in her apartment’s gym and police have arrested a suspect. After reviewing the terrifying footage, officers have charged Cody Weir with the murder of the young woman!

Carina Rodriguez, 23, was found dead in the gym on the second floor of her luxury apartment complex in Indianapolis, Indiana on Oct. 13, according to FOX 59. Police reportedly found “suspicious injuries” covering her body, and reviews the building’s security cameras for any potential clues. What they found was startling footage of a man in a Batman hoodie, walking into the complex right before her death. After identifying the suspect as Cody Weir, 25, the police arrested him and charged him with Carina’s murder.

Authorities say that Carina wasn’t shot but and she didn’t show obvious signs of trauma. “There were some suspicious injuries. When they examined the body they found things that gave them pause, “IMPD Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said when discussing the case, per Fox 59. “We called in crime lab and are treating it as a murder investigation.” Court documents from 2013 show that Cody was charged with rape and criminal confinement with a deadly weapon in Hendricks Country, but was later acquitted by a jury.

Carina was discovered around 6:30 AM by two other residents of the 9 On Canal apartment building. Their roommate, Adam Lottes, said they tried to revive her with CPR. “They came back from, well, they didn’t work out, but they came back in the morning from going down to the gym, which they usually go to every day at six, said they found a body laying on the ground,” Adam said to WTHR. Sadly, they were too late.

Police Department Sgt. Kendale Adams told the IndyStar that there were no signs of forced entry. “There are certain areas of the building that are secured by key card,” he said, “but some of those areas are on a timed-release lock.” The forensics team collected fingerprints and were “confident in the video and information” they collected, according to Sgt. Kendale. Cody’s connection with Carina was not immediately known, and police continue to search for answers to this horrific tragedy.

Our thoughts go out to Carina’s family, friends and loved ones during their time of loss.