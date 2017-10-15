Emily Ratajkowski Blasts Mayim Bialik’s Advice To Not Dress Flirtatiously To Avoid Sex Harassers

Model Emily Ratajkowski just slammed actress Mayim Bialik’s Ny Times op-ed piece for advocating hiding your sexuality in Hollywood. Check out her fiery response.

It’s been almost two weeks since stories first surfaced detailing dozens of cases in which former film exec Harvey Weinstein, 65, allegedly acted inappropriately with women or sexually assaulted them over the course of his career. It’s going to be months or even years before we fully understand the scope of the disgraced power player’s alleged misdeeds but individuals are already finding ways to reflect on how this moment could bring about a seismic change in Hollywood. Actress Mayim Bialik, 41, wrote an op-ed for the New York Times in which she explored feminism in the face of alleged sexual predators like Weinstein. In it, she states that she tends to keep her sexuality to herself and doesn’t flirt with men as often as possible. Well, fellow actress Emily Ratajkowski, 26, immediately took issue with Mayim’s piece.

“I still makes choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of a self-protecting and wise,” Mayim wrote. “I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy.” Emily posted this excerpt with a barby response: “So @missmayim “advice” is: I was never pretty & never tried to be & ladies, take note if you don’t want to be harassed? This isn’t feminism.” Head here to look at Emily’s sexiest photos.

Since reports began to surfaced of Weinstein’s alleged misconduct, he was kicked off the board of his company, his wife Georgina Chapman, 41, has left him and he was dropped by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He has checked himself into a rehab facility in Arizona.

So @missmayim "advice" is: I was never pretty & never tried to be & ladies, take note if you don't want to be harassed? This isn't feminism pic.twitter.com/0Rrx6jrE5K — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 15, 2017

