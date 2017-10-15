Khloe Kardashian: Did Scott Disick Confirm Her Pregnancy? Promises To Help

Khloe Kardashian has yet to speak out on the rumors she’s allegedly pregnant with her first child with beau Tristan Thompson. But Scott Disick basically just did it for her. The father of Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s children may have just confirmed Khloe is preggers.

Scott Disick, 34, didn’t confirm that is (kind of) sister-in-law is pregnant — but he didn’t deny it either. While Khloe Kardashian, 33, has yet to officially say whether or not she’s carrying her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy was happy to talk about Khloe’s future child. However, Scott didn’t say when that kid is coming. The father of three spoke to E News! about any parenting advice he would give to Khloe as she heads into motherhood. He was happy to relay his thoughts, even if he wouldn’t say whether she’d need that advice ASAP.

“Well, if she ever asks I’m sure I would try. But I feel like all of us are so close that all of our children are kind of brought up in the same vicinity, or one block over, that everybody’s kind of there for each other,” Scott told E News! on Oct. 13 when he and his kids Penelope, 5, and Mason, 7, attended the grand opening of the Sugar Factory in Bellevue, WA. “I don’t really need to give advice per se because, we are right there. It’s not like long-distance, ‘hey, maybe you should try this?’ Everybody so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time. So no real advice in that sense.”

Scott is currently dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie, which is 38-year-old ex is handling it pretty well, though an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY she definitely doesn’t want his young girlfriend having his baby. “There’s just one issue Kourtney is concerned about [when it comes to Scott and Sofia]. She’s praying that Sofia doesn’t get pregnant, because that would likely bring one heck of a lot of drama to the mix,” a source close to the Kardashians said. Click here to see pics of Sofia and Scott.

