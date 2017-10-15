Demi Lovato Congratulates Ex Joe Jonas On Engagement To Sophie Turner — See Touching Message

Oh wow! Joe Jonas’ ex and pal Demi Lovato just offered the DNCE frontman and his new fiancee Sophie Turner a thoughtful note! Check out what she had to say!

OMG! Joe Jonas, 28, and Sophie Turner, 21, are engaged! Well, we didn’t see that one coming! The adorable couple made the announcement on Instagram with a stunning photo of their two hands showcasing the gigantic sparkler on Sophie’s ring finger! Joe captioned it: “She said yes.” Aww! As you can probably imagine, fans and friends have been losing their minds over the news ever since! Even a special someone from Joe’s past has reached out to show her support! Yep, we’re talking about his ex Demi Lovato, 25! Take a look back at Sophie and Joe’s courtship in pics right here!

“Huge congrats!” Demi captioned the engagement pics. “So happy for the both of you!” Wow! What a terrific friend! True fans will remember that Joe and Demi’s split in 2010 rocked the songstress pretty heavily. “When you go through heartbreaks and things like that, you always have in mind somebody,” she said in 2013. “We were in a relationship and we broke up, and at one point I was really mad at him.” Well, it looks like all that is water under the bridge now!

As we previously reported, Joe and Sophie simple can’t wait to be husband and wife! “Kevin [Jonas] has been giving Joe plenty of advice when it comes to marriage, and he can’t wait to see his little brother get hitched,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Sophie’s already in full planning mode, looking at dresses and venues and honeymoon options. They’re so in love and super excited to start the next chapter in life. They can’t wait to get started on building their family.”

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Demi’s well wishes as much as we are? Let us know!