Blac Chyna: Why She’s Urging Tyga To ‘Demand’ Paternity Test Once Kylie’s Baby Is Born

Tyga’s not 100% convinced that Travis Scott is the daddy of Kylie Jenner’s baby. Neither is Blac Chyna, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned why Chyna told her ex to ‘demand’ Kylie prove the kid isn’t his!

The bizarre Kardashian drama has taken another bewildering turns, as Blac Chyna, 29, and Tyga, 27, seem to be on the same page again. These former lovers turned into bitter exes, especially when Tyga was with Kylie Jenner, 20. It seems the KUWTK star has actually helped Chyna and T-Raww patch things up. “Chyna and Tyga are at a pretty good place nowadays,” a source close to Rob Kardashian’s ex EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and they’re able to come together for the sake of their son. They’ve bonded over their Kardashian nightmare, and feel they both had a lucky escape.”

It seems that Kylie, not time, heals all wounds. Or, Tyga and Blac were able to commiserate about their respective Kardashian drama – Chyna with Rob, 30, and Tyga with Kylie and Travis Scott, 25 – especially when these two parents threw a birthday party for their song, King Cairo, 5. What did these two chat about in between cake and ice cream? “They talked about Kylie’s pregnancy,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “and Chyna told Tyga he needs to demand a paternity test once her baby is born, because she doesn’t trust anyone in that family as far as she can throw them.” Huh. It seems that Chyna is still stinging from the fallout with Rob (and how he seemed to lose his damn mind, can anyone blame her?)

Will these good days between Chyna and Tyga last? Maybe. Tyga’s been texting Kylie while Travis has been on tour, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that Tyga would love to get back with her (while Kylie has zero interest in that.) If Tyga keeps pursuing Kylie, he might find himself pissing off Chyna again. Uh-oh.

As for the father of Kylie’s baby, the KUWTK star seeing Tyga’s talk of paternity tests as a thirsty attempt to get her back into his life. Tyga may be careful what he wishes for. If Kylie does have her baby undergo a paternity test, and Tyga finds out that Travis is the father, then whatever delusion he has about Kylie’s pregnancy “not being real” will be shattered, and he’ll have to face the facts that it’s over. Though, maybe that wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Should Tyga follow Blac Chyna’s advice and demand a paternity test?