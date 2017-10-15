Bella Hadid & Drake’s ‘Hot & Heavy Hookups’ — Their Chemistry Is Off The Charts

OMG! We’re hearing that Bella Hadid’s rumored relationship with Drake is really heating up! But is it getting serious? Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Ever since June, rumors have been swirling pretty consistently that Bella Hadid, 21, and Drake, 30, are more than friends these days! But what exactly is the extent of their relationship? Is this a casual fling or are they falling for each other! Thankfully our insiders have some new details on just how steamy this pair's rumored relationship is and where it might be headed!

“Bella and Drake are hooking up, but they’re not at the stage where they’re dating exclusively,” a source close to Drake tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They both want to keep their relationship on the down-low and maintain the appearance of ‘just friends’, while they decide if they want to get serious or not. They’re insanely attracted to each other, and they always have an amazing time whenever they’re together. Bella is crazy about him though, and she would love to be his girlfriend, but she’s cool with what they’re doing right now.” Whoa! These two sound crazy about each other!

As we previously reported, the pair shared at together dance at her 21st birthday party in early October, which Drake reportedly threw for her! “Bella is majorly crushing on Drake despite warnings from her sister and other friends that he is a player,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Bella and Drake have hung out a few times and their chemistry is amazing whenever they are together. She finds him smart, funny, incredibly talented and totally sexy. She doesn’t think the age difference is a big deal at all as she is independent and mature for her age.” How great would it be if these two coupled up!?

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Are these two really getting hot and heavy or no? Let us know!