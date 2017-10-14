Sofia Richie & Scott Disick: He Could See Himself Marrying Her & Giving Up Playboy Ways

Has Sofia Richie done what no one else has and tame Scott Disick? ‘The Lord’ feels a deep connection with Sofia, and we have EXCLUSIVELY learned he’s even thought about settling down with her!

Someone better check the temperature in Hell, because it might have frozen over. Why? Scott Disick, 32, might be giving up his life of wild women and partying, all due to Sofia Richie, 19. What seemed like a summer fling has turned serious, as a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “She’s fallen hard for him. They’re officially a couple and she feels like they could have a real future.” On top of that, the insider says that Scott feels the exact same way!

“He’s been saying the same thing,” source tells HollywoodLife.com. “This is way more than what he’s had with any of the other girls. Scott and Sofia have a real friendship. It’s more than just physical attraction. They have a deep connection. He’s even started saying that he could see himself settling down and marrying her. She makes him want to give up being a player for good, or at least that’s what he’s been telling her.” It seems that despite the 15-year age difference between him and Sofia, Scott is talking to her like she’s the one. Wow.

Now, if only she can convince her parents. “Sofia is working on getting her family to see how great Scott really is,” the insider said. Good luck, Sofia! Lionel Richie, 68, has some reservations about a 34-year-old man dating his teenage daughter. “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me!” he told Us Weekly about how he felt when discovering his girl was dating “The Lord.” The “All Night Long” singer also doesn’t really know if he can trust Scott, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. While Lionel doesn’t really think Scott’s “a bad guy,” he’s just not 100% certain of Kourtney Kardashian’s ex.

Speaking of Kourt, 38, she and Scott – you know, the father of her three children – have stopped speaking to each other ever since he started seeing Sofia. He hasn’t been around for his kids, either. The idea of Scott spending his time with a 19-year-old has made Kourtney “sick to her stomach.” She better have a bucket nearby if she finds out that Scott has been talking about settling down with Sofia. She’s going to feel really sick then.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Scott will really settle down with Sofia? Do you think these two should be together?