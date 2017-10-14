Sneaky sneaky! Khloe Kardashian was just spied climbing off a private jet but we weren’t able to see her alleged bump because she was carrying a blanket! Here’s the pics!

Ever since reports surfaced that BOTH Kylie Jenner, 20, and her older sis Khloe Kardashian, 33, are allegedly expecting babies, fans have been clamoring for each and every new photo of the reality stars! Now, new pics are making the rounds of KoKo, except the fitspo queen found a way to keep her possibly growing bump under wraps! While deplaning in San Francisco on Friday, Oct. 13, Khloe was bundled up in a coat. She also carried a fluffy blanket with her! She is a pro at staying covered up! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Although the girls live in LA, the winter months are on their way, which means hiding their supposedly changing figures will be easy under loads of layers. Despite the continual heat in Southern California, Kylie shared a photo of herself bundled up in a parka on Oct. 11. They just love to keep us guessing! But their pregnancy teases definitely don’t end there! Kylie is a veteran at driving her fans into a frenzy with single post that is maybe, possibly referencing the baby rumors.

The youngest Jenner sister posted a series of playful pics on Oct. 13 with the phrase “Nothing’s gonna hurt you baby” on each! As you might have guessed, this had her fandom absolutely losing its mind! Did she just confirm the endless reports or is she having some fun at our expense?! We have to know!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving or loathing the reality stars’ tummy-covering skills? Doubt that both sisters are expecting? Let us know below!