Harvey Weinstein’s Brother Claims He Physically Assaulted Him — He’s ‘Sick & Depraved’

Amid the endless stories surrounding Harvey Weinstein, his own brother Bob Weinstein is coming forward to share his own terrifying experiences with his now-disgraced sibling.

The number of women coming forward to share their personal accounts of Harvey Weinstein‘s, 65, alleged sexual assault or inappropriate behavior with them continues to grow. In fact, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to boot the former film exec on Oct. 14, according to TMZ. And now Harvey’s younger brother Bob Weinstein, 62, is coming forward to share his reaction to the endless fallout against his brother. He’s also revealing his own alleged mistreatment at the hands of the Hollywood mogul. Head here to see Harvey’s accuser’s.

“I find myself in a waking nightmare,” Bob told The Hollywood Reporter. “My brother has caused unconscionable suffering. As a father of three girls I say this with every bone in my body — I am heartbroken for the women that he has harmed. I’m a fighter. For my entire adult life, I fought for the films I want to see the light of day. I have fought for my employees, who have dedicated their lives to achieving the vision of this company that me and my brother founded. But I cannot fight what is indefensible.

“The members of the board, including myself, did not know the extent of my brother’s actions. I know him on a personal level better than anyone. It’s hard to describe how I feel that he took out the emptiness inside of him in so many sick and depraved ways. It’s a sickness but not a sickness that is excusable. It’s a sickness that’s inexcusable. And I, as a brother, understood and was aware as a family member, that my brother needed help and that something was wrong.”

The younger film exec added that, on at least one occasion, Harvey allegedly got physical with him too. “I was also the object of a lot of his verbal abuse — at one time physical abuse. And I am not looking for one bit of sympathy from anyone. I do not put myself in the category at all of those women that he hurt. But it’s a complicated situation when it’s your brother doing the abusing to you as well. I saw it and I asked him to get help for many years. And that’s the truth. He avoided getting the help. We begged him.” Absolutely devastating.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Harvey’s brother’s admission? Tell us your thoughts below.