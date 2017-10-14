Joshua Boyle Reveals Taliban-Associated Guards Raped His Wife & Slaughtered Infant Daughter

While she and her family were held captive by Taliban-related terrorists, Caitlan Coleman was raped, according to her husband. Joshua Boyle also revealed the Haqqani fighters murdered his newborn girl!

As if the harrowing story of Caitlan Coleman, 31, and her family wasn’t terrifying enough, now her husband, Joshua Coleman, 34, is saying she was subject to sexual assault at the hands of her captors. “The stupidity and evil of the Haqqani network’s kidnapping of a pilgrim and his heavily pregnant wife engaged in helping ordinary villagers in Taliban-controlled regions of Afghanistan was eclipsed only by the stupidity and evil of authorizing the murder of my infant daughter,” Joshua said on Oct. 13, according to Daily Mail. He made his statement after he, Caitlin and their three young children landed in Canada. When asked for why they killed his newborn, Joshua said it was because he refused to accept “an offer” from the militants, per The New York Times.

“And the stupidity and evil of the subsequent rape of my wife, not as a lone action, but by one guard, but assisted by the captain of the guard and supervised by the commandant,” he added. At the time, Caitlan was pregnant with the couple’s first child, and she gave birth all three of their children while in captivity. The birth of their fourth child was not known until he gave this statement, and authorities have not confirmed these allegations of rape and murder, according to the Washington Post.

The couple was backpacking in Afghanistan in October 2012 when they were abducted near a remote village outside of Kabul. Joshua said he was in the country to help villagers “who live deep inside Taliban-controlled Afghanistan where no NGO, no aid worker and no government has ever successfully been able to bring the necessary help.” They were rescued while they were being smuggled across the border into Pakistan. The U.S. had learned about there whereabouts and after relaying the info, the Pakistani government carried out the daring rescue.

Right now, Joshua is focused on helping his children adjust to this new life. “It will be of incredible importance to my family that we are able to build a secure sanctuary for our three surviving children to call a home,” he said in a later statement. “To try to regain some portion of the childhood that they have lost.”

