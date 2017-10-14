Ariel Winter Slammed By Haters Claiming She’s Only Working Out & Taking Sexy Pics To ‘Get Attention’

Ariel Winter did her best to ‘break the internet’ by sharing a video of her working out her butt, but some haters were not impressed. Trolls dissed Ariel’s gym video as another thirsty attempt to get attention!

Guess what! Someone said something bad about a woman on the Internet. Shocking, right? The latest victim of this happens to be Ariel Winter, 19. The teenage star of Modern Family is known for flaunting her figure in tight-fighting or barely-there clothing, and she showed everyone just how she keeps in shape on Oct. 11. While exercising, she pretty much said she was trying to make Sir Mix-A-Lot proud by boosting her butt. “Working on the [peach emoji] with the best @mackfit,” she said in the captions. While this was both a way for her to demonstrate her workout and give some free publicity for her gym, some haters dragged Ariel by saying she’s thirsty for attention!

“You’re dieing for attention,” one typo-plagued troll named yunusakikol wrote. “Desperately attention seeker and relationship full stage,” another named lavenderbrown4034 wrote. “When you make this video just to show your butt,” another named oscaraldeguer7 said, according to Revelist, while one commenter named ddorosulic said that “90% of her Instagram is just to show her butt. Sad. There is no need for that.” One user suggested that Ariel was a hypocrite. “Talking about how women should not be objectified but posting only pictures like this,” Nikolaa5299 wrote. “Nice Ariel, nice.”

Of course, not all the comments were negative. One user, jerseyjayblueetez, wrote “Really love your peaches wanna shake your tree…#tompetty.” Actually, that line came from the Steve Miller Band’s hit, “The Joker,” but nice try at the tribute for the late rocker. Ultimately, this classic rock faux pax was probably the most egregious thing involved in this video. If Ariel were the type of woman to pay any attention to trolls, she wouldn’t really be online, would she?

After all, she has a hot romance to keep her distracted from her haters. Ariel and new bae Levi Meaden, 31, were spotted at the Los Angeles Rams game on Oct. 8, wearing matching football jerseys! Of course, Ariel couldn’t help but show off the results of her workout, as she cut the jersey into a crop-top! In addition to her round peach, the girl has a flat stomach. Way to look fit, Ariel!

