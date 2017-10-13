Tiny Working Out With Hot Trainer Again — Why She’s Sneaking Around Behind T.I.’s Back

What T.I. doesn’t know won’t hurt him. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tiny is working out with her hunky trainer again, this time behind the rapper’s back! But why is she sneaking around?

It doesn’t take a relationship expert to realize that lying to your partner is bad. The truth ALWAYS comes out, it’s just a matter of time. Just when Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 42, and T.I., 37, appeared to be on the right track again, we learned a shocking secret about their lack of communication. The Xscape singer “has been secretly working out with her hot trainer again even though she promised Tip that was all done,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She did try to quit him but went back because he’s the only one that gets her the fast results.”

But is that the only reason she’s working with him? Probably not. Kory Phillips is a total hottie, and back when she and the “Live Your Life” rapper were having problems, she used her trainer to make him jealous — and it worked! “Tip hates the idea of Tiny paying some guy to basically stare at her body,” a different insider told us back in July, “he’s not cool with it at all.” Knowing this, Tiny still found a reason to call Kory up again months later. Their relationship seems completely platonic and professional now, but it’s still shady to keep a secret like this from your husband.

“She’s justifying it because she needs to be in the best shape possible for her tour,” the source continues. “But she’s taking a big risk, sneaking around behind Tips’ back like this is not going to do her marriage any favors. Eventually he’s going to find out and he’s going to be mad as hell.” Yeah, no kidding! We don’t see this playing out very well.

