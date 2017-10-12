‘Scandal’ Recap: Fitz Arrives Back In D.C. Just As Olivia Turns Up The Heat With Another Man

Olivia continued to run the show on the Oct. 12 episode of ‘Scandal,’ but will Fitz’s unexpected return upset her entire world going forward?

In the least surprising Scandal news ever, Olivia is sleeping with the very cute Curtis. While he’s become enamored with the Olivia Pope right off the bat, Liv makes sure Curtis knows that he is nothing more than a booty call. But is he? Olivia is too busy to have boy problems. She’s getting ready for a state dinner. She’s hyper-focused on making sure Mellie charms the president of Bashran into signing a nuclear arms treaty. When President Rashad shows up, things don’t go as planned. He turns the tables on Mellie. He wants to remove all nuclear weapons, starting with the ones in the United States.

Everyone is going to the state dinner, including all the members of QPA! Huck has never been less excited. He asks Abby if she misses the White House. While she did like being a big dog, she wants to be a Gladiator. Her Gladiators are her family.

Before the dinner, Mellie and Olivia have quality girl time. Mellie is finally realizing that when you’re president, you never stop being president. This is nothing Olivia hasn’t heard before. Mellie sounds exactly like Fitz. But there’s more to Mellie’s frustration. She really wants to get laid. She calls it a “famine in my lady bits.” Liv and Mellie get a good laugh out of their little chat. “It’s lonely,” Olivia says to Mellie about the Oval. “I know. I really do know.”

At the state dinner, Cyrus meets a man named Fenton Glackland, played by Dean Norris. Fenton says anything and everything that’s on his mind. Cyrus is intrigued with Fenton, but he’s not sure what to make of this guy. When Fenton sits in Mellie’s seat at the White House, Cyrus snaps and hurts Fenton’s feelings. Later, Cyrus receives a gorgeous and rare painting from Fenton.

Jake does some digging on President Rashad and initially believes that the Bashrani leader is having sex with an underage girl. But it’s not that. That’s his niece. He’s brought her to the states and got her into a prestigious college. When Olivia confronts him about this, he doesn’t back down. He’s not letting Olivia win whatever game she’s playing.

Huck crosses paths with a soldier at the dinner, but he notices something’s up very quickly. He’s not a member of the army. The medals on his suit are out of order! Huck tells Abby what he knows, and just as they reveal everything to Olivia, the guy pulls a gun on President Rashad. Thankfully, Jake and others apprehend the guy before President Rashad can be killed. Despite everything that’s happened, President Rashad and Mellie find themselves in a much better place. They sit down for a drink, and there’s definitely a spark there!

Curtis attends the state dinner and is on the hand of a beautiful woman. There’s no mistaking that Olivia is a little jealous. Curtis isn’t afraid to call Olivia what she is. That’s because he wants to get to know her! She eventually gives into his charm and goes to him with scoop. They make out in the elevator at her place, and when they step out of the elevator, Fitz is waiting right there. “Hi,” he says, looking all perfect in a leather jacket. Swoon.

