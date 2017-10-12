NeNe Leakes Furious Tiny Harris & Kandi Burruss Fired Her From Xscape Tour: She Was ‘Betrayed’

NeNe Leakes feels ‘betrayed’ after she was cut from Xscape’s tour for the shocking rape joke she made during a comedy set in Oakland on Oct. 7!

NeNe Leakes, 49, shocked friends and foes alike when she told a heckler at her Oct. 7 comedy set in Oakland, CA that she hopes she gets raped by her Uber driver tonight. She has since apologized for her careless comment but it still cost her her hosting gig on Xscape’s tour. This might not seem like that drastic of a decision considering what she said but NeNe has been a friend of the members of Xscape for years. Now, we’re finally getting details on her reaction to getting dropped from the tour. Head here for more photos of NeNe.

“NeNe feels totally betrayed right now. She considers all those girls friends but especially Tiny [Harris] and Kandi [Burruss],” a source close to NeNe shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She‘s had their backs many times and now when she needs them, poof they disappear. She still can’t believe they’re kicking her like this when she‘s already down. She knows her comment was out of line and she‘s owned up to it and apologized. She and Tiny have been friends for years, she‘s hurt that her dear friend doesn’t have more loyalty.” Is losing this gig the end of the backlash for NeNe or is it just beginning?

“I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend,” NeNe wrote on Facebook on Oct. 9. “Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so. As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry.”

