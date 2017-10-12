Khloe Kardashian’s Ex French Montana Congratulates Her Pregnancy: She’ll Be A ‘Great Mom’

No harsh feelings here! French Montana is over the moon about ex Khloe Kardashian’s rumored pregnancy, and reveals in a new interview that she’ll be a ‘great mom’ even though the news hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Wait a minute, did French Montana, 32, just confirm his ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy news? Even though Khloe Kardashian, 32, has remained completely silent about the subject, the rapper has no doubts in her parenting abilities. “Congratulations to her,” he gushed to The Blast on Oct. 12, “She’ll be a great mom.” We couldn’t agree more! The Revenge Body host always takes such good care of her sister’s children, which has to be challenging sometimes since there’s, like, a million of them. Khloe has also raved about wanting kids in the future, and claims to be a very protective and intuitive soul.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, the reality star hasn’t even confirmed the news yet! Pregnancy rumors are circulating like crazy inside the Kardashian household right now, affecting Kylie Jenner and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Could they really all be expecting at the same time? All we can do for now is look for clues — and there are MANY! For starters, Khloe is only posting videos of herself from the chest up on Snapchat, and at the Good American anniversary party, she stayed away from alcohol and wore a loose fitted jumpsuit. When photographers caught up with her in Calabasas, she hid her stomach with a pair of clothes and a giant purse.

It’s amazing what these celebs will go through to hide their pregnancies. Even Kylie is acting strange! Normally the type to flaunt her toned tummy on social media, the makeup maven has been hiding her potential baby bump underneath oversized shirts and winter coats, only sharing videos of her beauty line. Rumor has it that she was the only one not sipping wine at BFF Jordyn Woods‘ birthday safari. It’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with French — will Khloe make a great mom? Share your thoughts with us!