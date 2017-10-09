Kylie Jenner Hides Her Baby Bump Under Massively Large Men’s Shirt — Bizarre New Pics

Kylie Jenner must be desperate to cover her reported baby bump because she just posted two photos of herself wearing a MASSIVELY large men’s shirt. See the NEW photos, here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is at it again with her head turning photos! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted some pics on Instagram on Oct. 9, in which she is posing in an extra large blue and white striped button down shirt. If there is a baby bump, it is definitely covered in the loose attire. All eyes are on Kylie as anticipation builds over whether or not she will make any official announcements after it’s recently been reported that she’s expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, 25. See some alleged pregnancy photos of Kylie here!

It’s been a busy day for Kylie on social media as she also took to Snapchat to show off some phone cases with lips in the colors of pink and blue. After including a caption that read “Which one? I’m thinking blue” many believe the brunette beauty was giving a possible hint to the sex of her baby being a boy but according to TMZ, Kylie is definitely having a girl. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see if we receive any other information from Kylie and her team before we know for sure!

If Kylie is indeed pregnant, she may be in good company as it has also been reported that her sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. As if that wasn’t enough baby love, Kim Kardashian, 36, has also confirmed she and husband Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child via surrogate. It looks like we can expect another set of Kardashians/Jenners in the near future and we’re loving every minute of it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie’s hiding a bump in these new photos? Tell us your opinions here!