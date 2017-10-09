Joy Duggar Shockingly Reveals She ‘Didn’t Like’ Now-Husband Austin Forsyth When They 1st Met

With Joy Duggar’s wedding special 1 week away, the Oct. 9 episode of ‘Counting On’ was all about Joy & her fam reminiscing. The bride even threw it back to when she met Austin, & admitted she used to not like him!

As Joy-Anna Duggar‘s, 19, two-hour wedding special approaches, the Oct. 9 episode of Counting On revolved all around the wife-to-be! The show featured Joy’s many siblings gushing about their sister and recalling their favorite memories of her as well as revealing what they like most about her. However, Joy ended up doing some revealing of her own! While it may be hard to believe that Joy and her now-husband, Austin Forsyth, 23, weren’t always head-over-heels in love, Joy burst that bubble real fast when she revealed to producers that it was NOT love at first sight for the couple. Click to see more pics of Joy-Anna Duggar.

When Joy and Austin first met, the reality star was just five years old and Austin was eight. “He didn’t start coming by our house until about five years ago though,” Joy said, adding that he used to hang out with her brothers playing football. “I didn’t really like him that much,” Joy admitted of that time. “He was young and immature, and I was young and immature… Yeah, I didn’t think much about him.” Well, THAT has certainly changed, hasn’t it? Now Joy has plenty to love about her “best friend.”

“I love that he balances me out in so many ways,” Joy gushed. “He has a very adventurous spirit, which pulls me out of my box a little bit.” The expectant mom also shared that she loves how hard working Austin is and how he’s a provider. For Austin, he believes Joy is the answer to his prayers. “Austin’s going to make a good addition to the family,” one of Joy’s brothers said. “Well, he’s really been a part of the family the whole time — he just has a different last name!” Aw!

The episode also made it abundantly clear that Joy will be dearly missed once she marries Austin and they move into their own home together. Little Josie Duggar, 7, even told cameras she’s going to miss Joy “one hundred times two.” “It is so hard to believe Joy’s getting married so soon,” big sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 23, said. “I still think of her as little Joy running around.”

To paint a better picture of who “little Joy” was, her siblings said that used to be a huge tom boy and was always playing with her brothers. “She’s a great big sister,” Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, added. “She always makes projects fun.” Perhaps foreshadowing her current pregnancy, Joy admitted that taking care of her younger siblings so much really gave her “a lot of insight into what a mom does.” Later in the episode, Austin revealed that he “couldn’t wait to start a family” with his bride. Well, the two got their wish, as Joy is currently pregnant with Forsyth baby number one!

