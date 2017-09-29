Tori Kelly Is Engaged: ‘Should’ve Been Us’ Singer & Pro Athlete André Murillo Getting Married

OMG! Tori Kelly and her fella Andre Murillo just decided to make it official! Here’s all the adorable details on their engagement!

Another Hollywood couple is headed down the aisle! This time hitmaker Tori Kelly, 24, and her basketball player beau Andre Murillo, 27, just got engaged! The cute couple made the announcement with an Instagram post in which the “Should’ve Been Us” singer shared a black-and-white still of herself covering her shocked face as her hunky fiance happily stands behind her. And on her left hand is a giant sparkler! “I love you,” she captioned the image. Aww! Check out more stills of the gorgeous bombshell right here!

Although these two are a fiercely private couple, we do know they’ve only been a item since Dec. of 2016, according to E! News. Considering it’s been less than a year since this romance began, should we expect a shorter engagement from these two!? Also, considering just how private these two are will we even know when they tie the knot!? Congrats, you two!

