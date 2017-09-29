So Awkward — Christina and Tarek El Moussa Reunite to Film ‘Flip or Flop’: See Pics

The show must go on! Despite splitting up, Tarek and Christina El Moussa are keeping things professional while filming the new season of their HGTV hit ‘Flip or Flop.’ See the awkward pics of them keeping their distance during shooting.

Whew! Despite a nasty divorce, Tarek, 36, and Christina El Moussa, 34, are keeping things civil for the cameras as they continue on with their hit HGTV series Flip or Flop. The former couple was seen shooting an episode for season seven of their home remodeling show on Sept, 28 in their native Orange County, CA. Christina looked especially stunning in a pair of skin-tight jeans, fringed stiletto heeled boots and the most glam makeup we’ve ever seen on her! If she’s trying to flaunt to her future ex-husband what he’s missing out on, the stunning blonde is sure getting her point across in a gorgeous way.

Christina might be looking so hot because she’s in loooooove! The beauty has been happily dating 55-year-old businessman Doug Spedding and things are going really well for the pair. They hit up the 2017 Best of Orange County Awards recently holding hands and showing off plenty of PDA. She told Life & Style Weekly that she was so incredibly stoked with her new man. “I’m really happy. Everything’s going really great in my current relationship. We just get along really well. And we’re really good friends, too. We have a lot of fun together,” she revealed. See pics of Tarek and Christina, here.

We’re just so happy these two have managed to set aside their personal differences for the sake of keeping up their hit show, which has spawned spin-offs in Atlanta and a newly announced series in Ft. Worth, Texas. While the concept of a married couple buying distressed properties and fixing them up is keeping on in the other cities, Tarek and Christina are still on the outs and in the process of divorcing. At least their professional relationship is still alive and well even if they looked somewhat frosty during filming.

Thank goodness their on-camera chemistry is so strong when it comes to making home remodeling magic. It comes as a relief for HGTV fans still reeling after the shocking news earlier in the week that Fixer Upper‘s happily married Chip and Joanna Gaines have decided that season five of their massive hit show would be their last. It’s the network’s second highest rated program, drawing in five million viewers per episode. It’s a good thing they still have Tarek and Christina around, even if we do have to look past the fact that they’re no longer a couple in their personal life.

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of Flip or Flop? Have you noticed any differences this season between Tarek and Christina now that they’re divorcing?