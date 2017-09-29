Rihanna Sends Cardi B Tons Of Fenty Beauty After She Hits #1 On The Charts & We’re So Jealous

It’s safe to say that Cardi B’s stocked up on makeup for a very long time after Rihanna gave her the best gift! When ‘Bodak Yellow’ hit No. 1, RiRi gifted her with tons of Fenty makeup and Cardi went nuts!

Hey, Cardi B, do you want to share that massive amount of Fenty Beauty you just got from Rihanna? The 24-year-old rapper may need to buy another home to store all of the gifts she’s received since “Bodak Yellow” took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, which also knocked Taylor Swift, 27, out of the top spot. And, the best gift of all may go to Rihanna, 29, who stocked Cardi up with enough Fenty makeup for years on Sept. 28. Cardi took to her Instagram stories to show off her products, and to say that she was excited would be an understatement.

“Look what I got!” she yelled into the camera, while she showed off her gift from RiRi. “I know you make-up artists is jealous,” Cardi added. After she went wild, it was time for Cardi to get ready for a night out. And, when she showed off her finished look, which obviously consisted of a Fenty Beauty face. She put her face to the camera to brag about RiRi’s highlighter, and Cardi looked stunning. Check out the makeup and Cardi’s video, below!

Cardi B rocking Fenty Beauty make up by Rihanna 💫 pic.twitter.com/Dt29RHYLJh — Rihanna's Universe (@iBelieveRihanna) September 22, 2017

Cardi received a ton of gifts and praise after her No. 1 hit. T Swift sent her a giant bouquet of flowers, while Nicki Minaj, 34, gave her a sweet and rare shoutout on Twitter congratulating her. Cardi was even applauded by a slew of veteran music stars, which included: Missy Elliot, 46, Migos, Charlamagne tha God, 37, Kehlani, 22, Christian Siriano, 31, Simone Biles, 20, G-Eazy, 28, Mike Will Made It, 28, and many more.

With “Bodak Yellow” at No. 1, Cardi has made history. She became just one of five female MCs with a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100, following Lauryn Hill, 42, Lil Kim, Shawnna, 39, and Iggy Azalea, 27. And, Cardi is the only one besides Hill to take the No. 1 spot, unaccompanied; as well as the first artist of 2017 to reach the chart’s peak with her debut Hot 100 entry [via Billboard]. Congrats, Cardi!

