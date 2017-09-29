Miley Cyrus Drops ‘She’s Not Him:’ Listen To The Track She Allegedly Penned About Ex Stella Maxwell

Fans freaked out when a teased Miley Cyrus lyric implied she wrote a love song about leaving Stella Maxwell for Liam Hemsworth, and now the new track’s here!

Miley Cyrus, 24, teased “She’s Not Him” on Twitter a few weeks back, posting a clip of her singing, “She’s not him/no matter what you say, no matter what you do, I just can’t fall in love with you,” and fans promptly jumped to the conclusion that it’s about model Stella Maxwell, 27.

So, was 2015-Miley too hung up on Liam Hemsworth, who was her ex at the time, to fall in love with Stella? Well, the song arrived today, Sept. 29, as part of Miley’s new album Younger Now, and you can listen to it below to see if the rumors are true!

No matter what, it’s cool that Miley is expressing her pansexuality and LGBTQ+ alliance with the song. Whether you believe it’s about Stella or not, it’s definitely worth listening to! Miley always gets it right. See more pics from Miley’s recent “Younger Now” music video here.

Check out more of the lyrics to “She’s Not Him:”

I want to start by saying thank you

I’m gonna miss ya, hunny

You gave me things, you can’t buy back with money

You changed my life

You’ve been my world

There’s no other girl that looks like ya, darling

Those eyes, that tongue, those teeth, that face, that body

Even though we’ve gone to outer space

Still no way you can take his place

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “She’s Not Him?” Tell us if you think it’s about Stella!