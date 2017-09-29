Okay, so Miley Cyrus’ hit ‘Malibu’ is about rekindling her romance with Liam Hemsworth, but ‘I Would Die For You’ is 100 times better. Miley says a ring is out of the question…but it’s not what you think!

Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, are going to be together FOREVER, and the proof is in her new song “I Would Die For You” off Younger Now (Sept. 29.) “I have your heart, I don’t even need a ring,” Miley sings on the track, and we can’t be the only ones whose hearts skipped a beat! “I’d give up all I have in exchange for who I love more than anything,” she continues. Listen below!

The question that will forever be on our minds is: are the two ever going to tie the knot?! Well, Miley recently said she doesn’t “envision” the institution applying to her anytime soon, because she has “too much living to do.” (You’ll remember that Miley and Liam broke off their engagement in 2013, then reunited in early 2016.) After hearing this song, it’s obvious that she plans on loving him for a very long time, even though she doesn’t want to get married! See more pics from Miley’s recent “Younger Now” music video here.

Check out more of the lyrics to “I Would Die For You:”

When you’re gone time moves so slow (I would die)

Like the grass, I’ve watched us grow (I would die)

I’ve heard you reap only what you’ll sow (I would die)

How could I never let you know

I would die for you

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miley’s new album? Tell us which track is your favorite!