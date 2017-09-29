Kylie Jenner ‘Positively Glowing Despite Battling Morning Sickness’ During Pregnancy

Pregnancy isn’t getting Kylie Jenner down! The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star IS battling morning sickness, but she has been both ‘happy and excited’ since becoming pregnant.

“Kylie [Jenner] has been battling slight morning sickness during her first trimester,” but don’t worry because “she has been laughing her way to the bathroom in the morning, as she endures the entirely new experience. Kylie has been sleeping more now that she is pregnant and spending more time in bed, relaxing and dealing with her subtle body changes. Despite battling morning sickness, Kylie has been happy, excited and positively glowing since becoming pregnant. She wears it really well,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Isn’t that amazing? We love hearing that Kylie, 20, is putting on a brave face despite battling morning sickness, because let’s be real — sometimes pregnancy isn’t pretty. And by that, we just mean that it can often be painful. So we’re happy to hear Kylie is doing well. Plus, her baby daddy is also treating her like a queen (as he should be)! “Travis [Scott] has been with her, pampering her with breakfast in bed during mornings when she is not feeling well, and whenever he is not touring. They are spending more morning time cuddling in bed together, talking about baby names and what great parents they are going to be,” our source adds.

As was previously reported, Kylie Jenner is allegedly four months pregnant with her first baby. And she and Travis, who started dating in April 2017, seem like they’re more than ready to welcome a beautiful baby boy or girl into the world in early 2018. We can’t wait to see them as parents!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU happy to hear Kylie’s loving pregnancy? Tell us how you feel below!