Kylie Jenner Goes To Great Lengths To Hide Her Baby Bump In New Videos

Yikes. Kylie Jenner posted a bunch of new Snapchat videos, but it’s pretty clear she’s trying to hide something from us — you know, like maybe a baby bump?!

Kylie Jenner, 20, has yet to independently confirm whether or not she’s pregnant, but she definitely appears to be hiding a baby bump on social media. The lipkit queen hopped on Snapchat to talk about her new fall colors, but what everyone was hoping to see was Kylie’s alleged baby bump. Instead they got an oddly angled and heavily filtered look at Kylie, who also appeared to be wearing a loose fitting long sleeved t-shirt. Kylie made sure that fans could not see past her chest in the videos, and even if there was a glimpse of more than that it was hidden underneath the loose tee. Hmm.

Kylie’s new Snapchat videos came just hours after it was finally confirmed that her big sister, Kim Kardashian, is expecting a third child. Both Kylie and another sister, Khloe Kardashian, are reportedly pregnant but refuse to confirm the news themselves, which has been pretty frustrating for fans. However, we’re hoping that Kim is the first confirmation and that two more are on the way from the ridiculously famous family! After all, a new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is set to premiere on Sunday, October 1, which means there’s plenty of opportunity for Khloe and Kylie to spill the beans. Fingers crossed!

